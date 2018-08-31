The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 31, 2018

Delhi

Teenage girl kidnapped, forced to drink alcohol, gangraped near Noida

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 12:24 pm IST

Kidnapped by two men on her way home from sewing classes, she was raped and then dumped outside her house in Dastampur village next morning.

On allegations that the police delayed filing the complaint in the case, the SHO said the complaint was lodged on Wednesday and not earlier. (Representational image)
 On allegations that the police delayed filing the complaint in the case, the SHO said the complaint was lodged on Wednesday and not earlier. (Representational image)

Noida: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district's Dastampur village, near Jewar, was returning home on August 24, the police said.

"She had gone for sewing classes near her home and the two accused came on a motorcycle and kidnapped her. They also forced her to have alcohol and beat her up when she resisted," said SS Bhati, a police official.

"The duo raped her and the next morning dumped her outside her house in Dastampur village," he said citing the complaint made by her father.

Based on the complaint, which was lodged on Wednesday, an FIR was registered against unknown persons for rape, Mr Bhati said.

On allegations that the police delayed filing the complaint in the case, the SHO said the complaint was lodged on Wednesday and not earlier.

According to the Circle Officer, Greater Noida 2nd, Piyush Kumar Singh, charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have also been pressed against the two.

The police have started a probe into the incident and the accused will be arrested soon, the circle officer said.

Tags: minor girl gangraped, pocso act, 16-year-old raped, girl kidnapped and raped, noida crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

