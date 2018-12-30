2.6ºC: Delhi shivers on its coldest day of the season

Security personnel march during a pre-dawn rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday. (Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Delhi is heading for a chilly New Year’s eve as residents shivered in cold wave conditions on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in December since 2013, the MeT department said.

The minimum temperature may drop further to 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the weatherman forecast, hinting at the possibility of dense fog in the morning.

An official of Meteorological (MeT) department said the maximum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season’s average. The minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius was four notches below the season’s average

On Saturday morning, the visibility was 1,500 metres in most parts of the city. Around 15 trains were delayed as foggy weather condition disrupted rail traffic in the national capital. Passengers were left stranded as most of the trains were rescheduled after delays. The Mahabodhi Express, Kaifiyat Express and Purushottam Express ran late by three hours each due to dense fog in Delhi. The Vikramshila Express, Jaynagar Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express were delayed by five hours, four hours and three hours.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.