The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

2.6ºC: Delhi shivers on its coldest day of the season

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 30, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2018, 6:27 am IST

Security personnel march during a pre-dawn rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday. (Biplab Banerjee)

Security personnel march during a pre-dawn rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday. (Biplab Banerjee)
 Security personnel march during a pre-dawn rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday. (Biplab Banerjee)

New Delhi: Delhi is heading for a chilly New Year’s eve as residents shivered in cold wave conditions on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in December since 2013, the MeT department said.

The minimum temperature may drop further to 2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the weatherman forecast, hinting at the possibility of dense fog in the morning.

An official of Meteorological (MeT) department said the maximum temperature settled at 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, a notch below the season’s average. The minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius was four notches below the season’s average

On Saturday morning, the visibility was 1,500 metres in most parts of the city. Around 15 trains were delayed as foggy weather condition disrupted rail traffic in the national capital. Passengers were left stranded as most of the trains were rescheduled after delays. The Mahabodhi Express, Kaifiyat Express and Purushottam Express ran late by three hours each due to dense fog in Delhi. The Vikramshila Express, Jaynagar Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express, Kashi Vishwanath Express were delayed by five hours, four hours and three hours.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past few days. On December 27, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Tags: republic day parade, delhi cold, india meteorological department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham