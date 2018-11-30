23-yr-old man stabbed to death inside Delhi restaurant where he was working

Hemant was stabbed in the chest inside Nukkad Wala restaurant in Saket around 6 pm.

Hemant's father Pradeep told news agency ANI that he suspects someone from the restaurant staff killed his son. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a restaurant in south Delhi’s Saket on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Hemant along with three others, was working at the restaurant, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar.

Forensic and crime teams were called on the spot, police said, adding that Hemant's friends were also being questioned.

"The police are not telling anything at the moment. However, we feel that somebody from the restaurant staff has killed my son," he said.

Hemant's brother Jugnu said that since the restaurant is situated in a posh colony, there are several CCTV cameras inside and outside the eatery and he hopes that the killers would be identified soon.