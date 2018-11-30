The Asian Age | News

23-yr-old man stabbed to death inside Delhi restaurant where he was working

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 1:07 pm IST

Hemant was stabbed in the chest inside Nukkad Wala restaurant in Saket around 6 pm.

Hemant's father Pradeep told news agency ANI that he suspects someone from the restaurant staff killed his son. (Representational Image)
 Hemant's father Pradeep told news agency ANI that he suspects someone from the restaurant staff killed his son. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a restaurant in south Delhi’s Saket on Thursday.

Hemant was stabbed in the chest inside Nukkad Wala restaurant in Saket around 6 pm. He was rushed to the Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in Malviya Nagar where he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Hemant along with three others, was working at the restaurant, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar.

Forensic and crime teams were called on the spot, police said, adding that Hemant's friends were also being questioned.

Hemant's father Pradeep told news agency ANI that he suspects someone from the restaurant staff killed his son.

"The police are not telling anything at the moment. However, we feel that somebody from the restaurant staff has killed my son," he said.

Hemant's brother Jugnu said that since the restaurant is situated in a posh colony, there are several CCTV cameras inside and outside the eatery and he hopes that the killers would be identified soon.

Tags: delhi crime, murder, saket, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

