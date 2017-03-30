The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Greater Noida fallout: Delhi cops assure Africans of security

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 6:56 am IST

As many as 19 such meetings have been conducted across various districts since 2016.

A special helpline number has been started for providing 24x7 help to Africans living in India.
 A special helpline number has been started for providing 24x7 help to Africans living in India.

New Delhi: In wake of the recent spate of attacks on African nationals living in Greater Noida, the Delhi police on Wednesday held a meeting with over 200 African nationals to allay the community’s apprehensions. The officers assured the African nationals their concerns will be addressed and their safety and security ensured.

According to police spokesperson Madhur Verma, as many as 19 such meetings have been conducted across various districts since 2016. Also, a special helpline number has been provided to help the African nationals living in Delhi.

The programmes have not been undertaken in the backdrop of the mob violence as senior Delhi police officials have claimed that the programmes have been conducted on a regular basis since attack against the African community in South Delhi in May last year. According to a senior officer, it’s not the first time peace meetings have been conducted. The police has been engaging with the African community for the past one year and have conducted regular meetings.

“We conduct such meetings every three months and in the recent meeting, 50 of our African friends from various associations took part in it. DCP (South) Ishwar Singh has been heading these meetings. We conducted two back-to-back meetings which were preplanned. The meetings generally involve talking to the African community and listening to their grievances. These are confidence building measures to educate and sensitise the Africans and locals about each other’s culture,” added an official.

Tags: delhi police, african community, attacks on african nationals
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham