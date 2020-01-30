Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

JP Nadda irons out differences with SAD ahead of elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2020, 7:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2020, 7:04 am IST

Nadda drove down to Mr Badal’s residence in Delhi and was welcomed by the SAD president.

haratiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda
 haratiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda

New Delhi: After weeks of hedging its bets on the Delhi Assembly polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal has finally come around to renewing its electoral alliance with the BJP with a declaration that certain “misunderstandings” between the two parties have been amicably resolved.

At a joint press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda hailed the Shiromani Akali Dal as an old and strong ally, while SAD chief Sukhbir Badal asserted theirs is not merely a political but also an “emotional alliance.”

“I am grateful to the SAD that they have decided to support the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi Assembly elections. I thank Sukhbir Badal. The SAD is one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. The strong coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the SAD will remain intact,” Mr Nadda told reporters at Mr Badal’s residence.

Mr Nadda drove down to Mr Badal’s residence in Delhi and was welcomed by the SAD president. The two leaders had a long meeting before their joint press conference. “The BJP-SAD alliance is in the national interest, and is meant for Punjab, its people and the Sikhs across the country, Mr Badal said, asserting his party carder in Delhi will work for the victory of BJP candidates.

Mr Badal said the SAD had never broken their alliance with the BJP but just decided not to contest the elections. “There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out. SAD extends full support to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi VS polls,” he later tweeted.

On January 20, the SAD had indicated that it will not contest the Delhi elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party over seat-sharing differences. Back then, the regional party also said that it cannot accept the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in its present form.

“Our stand is clear... the nation can’t be divided over religion. We will prefer to not contest the polls than change our stand. The National Register of Citizens should also not be introduced either... the nation belongs to all,” Delhi Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said at a press conference amid ongoing protests against the controversial law. The SAD has consistently maintained that Muslim migrants should not be excluded from the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Tags: jp nadda, delhi assembly polls

Latest From Metros

The police has asked the organisers to gather at Azad Maidan, CST, instead, citing concerns over anti- CAA and NRC slogans being raised during the rally.

Mumbai police disallows queer march

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra seeks AG’s opinion on case transfer

CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in support of the party candidate Raghav Chaddha in New Delhi on Wednesday. — PTI

AAP launches fresh campaign, portrays Kejri as city’s ‘caretaker’

Union home minister Amit Shah

AAP urges EC to put 48-hour campaign ban on Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham