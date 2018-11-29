The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi, air quality falls to 'very poor' category

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 4:05 pm IST

SAFAR has predicted that the air quality of the region is likely to show slight improvement due to the change in wind speed.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'. (Representational image | AFP)
 According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'. (Representational image | AFP)

New Delhi: A thick blanket of haze and smog enveloped Delhi and its surrounding regions on Thursday with the pollution further intoxicating the atmosphere and the air quality plummeting to 'very poor' category.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'.

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 300-400 is considered as 'very poor' and range between 401-500 falls under the category as 'hazardous'.

The forecasting agency has predicted that the air quality of the region is likely to show slight improvement due to the change in wind speed.

"The air quality is very poor. It is likely to improve due to a slight increase in wind speed but will remain in very poor for the next two days and then increase. Due to cold front up in the north, the wind speed has increased so a decline is expected. However, at the time of withdrawal after 2-3 days, a lot of moisture may enter in Delhi which is not favourable for air quality. The contribution from stubble biomass is nil," it said.

Speaking to ANI, Richa Bhardwaj, a resident of Pitampura said, "The pollution level is so high that even the masks are not working properly. Being the middle class, buying masks every week is pinching our pockets. The government must take some substantial steps in order to curb the menace."

Amish Gupta, a tea seller in Noida, also complained about the increasing pollution in the national capital and stated that being asthmatic, the toxic air is making it difficult for him to be outdoors for long hours. "My business is such that I have to be outdoors for more than 11 hours in a day. I am asthmatic and sometimes suffer from breathlessness and fatigue. I hope this issue gets resolved at the earliest," he said.

According to the findings of the State of Global Air 2018 report released by the Health Effect Institute (HEI) in Boston on April 17, air pollution remains among the top killers worldwide.

"Long-term exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution has contributed to 6.1 million premature deaths from stroke, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease and to a loss of 106 million life years lost worldwide in 2016. This makes air pollution the fourth-highest cause of death among all health risks, after high blood pressure, diet, and smoking," the report stated.

The report also revealed that more than 7 billion people or 95 per cent of the world population residing across the globe breathe toxic and unsafe air. 

Tags: delhi air quality, air pollution, delhi air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

2

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

3

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

4

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

5

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham