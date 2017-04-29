The Asian Age | News

'Back to drawing board': Kejriwal says 'reality obvious' after MCD loss

Published : Apr 29, 2017, 9:19 am IST
In an early morning tweet, Kejriwal said, 'yes, we made mistakes' adding that he had spoken to many volunteers and party workers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Admitting, perhaps for the first time, that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made mistakes in the past, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the party would ‘introspect and course correct’ after the drubbing in the MCD polls.

In an early morning tweet, Kejriwal, who held a meeting of AAP cabinet ministers, councillors and MLAs after the MCD loss, said ‘yes, we made mistakes’.

The Delhi CM said that he had spoken to many workers and volunteers, and that ‘reality is obvious’.

Stating that his party would ‘go back to the drawing board’, Kejriwal said this was owed to voters and volunteers.

Kejriwal, in a departure from his usual vitriolic against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP, said that the need is for ‘action’ and not ‘excuses’.

Claiming that change is the only constant, Kejriwal, perhaps worried about the morale of his party workers after the crushing MCD defeat, said that ‘the key is to find the reserves to hold and pull ourselves up’.

