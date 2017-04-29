Delhi: Man allegedly makes 'pact'; shoots wife before killing self

The police received a call about the incident around 8.30 pm when people saw blood oozing from the floor above.

New Delhi: A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after shooting his wife in Rohini, the police said on Friday.

No suicide note has been found yet even though the police suspect that it was some sort of a pact between the couple.

The police received a call about the incident around 8.30 pm when people saw blood oozing from the floor above.

Before the police reached the spot, locals managed to break open the door and rushed Hemlata to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Her husband, Tilkraj, was found with bullet injuries to the left side of his chest. He had already died.

The couple didn't have children and mostly kept to themselves. Police is probing the reason for the step. It is suspected that the couple might have been facing financial problems.