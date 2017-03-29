Delhi CM’s promise to open 500 schools false, says BJP

Tiwari claimed that in Delhi schools, children studied “only for three days” because of lack of space.

New Delhi: Ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi, the political battle was played out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with the BJP accusing the ruling AAP of having made “false promises” to the people in the national capital, particularly in the field of education.

Asking the Centre to look into the situation prevailing in the city government schools, BJP member Manoj Tiwari said the Delhi chief minister has made “false promises” to open 500 new schools but has not provided land for even a single one.

Participating in a discussion on the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill in the Lower House, Mr Tiwari, MP from Northeast Delhi, primarily focussed on issues pertaining to education in the national capital.

He claimed that rats were found in mid-day meals and asked the HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to take action in such incidents.

“Education is being played with in Delhi. I request the HRD minister to look into the situation here,” he said. Mr Tiwari claimed that in Delhi schools, children studied “only for three days” because of lack of space.

He also claimed that the teachers were not being respected if they raised legitimate demands. “In Delhi, the authorities are using such language, like ‘hosh me raho, nahi toh tumko suspend kar denge (behave yourself, or you will be suspended).”

“This kind of injustice should not happen (with teachers),” Mr Tiwari said.

He also attacked the Congress, saying their earlier rule in Delhi had “ruined” the education system here as well as in the entire country.