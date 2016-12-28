BJP seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal resignation over fund row

Tiwari claimed that the AAP has not amended the list suo moto, but has done it under pressure of the I-T authorities.

New Delhi: In a direct attack on AAP supremo and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, newly-elected Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, on Tuesday, alleged that the former was morally responsible for irregularities in the party’s accounts and demanded his resignation. He said that Mr Kejriwal cannot evade responsibility for these manipulative errors. It stands clear that the source of funding is suspicious, and legally and morally he (Mr Kejriwal) stands responsible.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Tiwari claimed that the BJP has always said that the funding details of the AAP are fudged and that the party has a lot to tell the people now that the latest revelations have vindicated their stand.

Mr Tiwari claimed that the AAP has not amended the list suo moto, but has done it under pressure of the I-T authorities. “They were given more than four opportunities, but they tried to delay the matter. Only after the final notice was served, the party responded. Mr Kejriwal is himself a former IRS officer and such violation coming from his party makes us presume that this economic offence is also a part of his habit to violate the constitutional and administrative provisions,” he added.