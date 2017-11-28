The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Narayan Rane I would have won had I contested polls, expect BJP to make me minister: Rane
 
Metros, Delhi

I-T dept slaps AAP with Rs 30 cr tax notice over undisclosed funds

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 5:51 am IST

Notice to party height of political vendetta, says Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on Monday served a notice of Rs 30.67 crore by the income-tax department over allegedly undisclosed donations received by it, a move Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed as a “height of political vendetta”.

“All these were accounted for and shown in books of accounts. This is a height of political vendetta,” said Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal, himself a former taxman, tweeted, “In the history of India, all donations to a political party have been declared illegal. All these were accounted for and shown in books of accounts. This is a height of political vendetta.”

The notice said that the party had not recorded full details of 461 donors who had given a total of Rs 6.26 crore, with each donation exceeding Rs 20,000. The AAP was also accused of not disclosing donations on its website.

Dubbing the I-T notice as “bogus” and “vindictive action”, the ruling AAP said that the party’s “revolution” was being targeted using different government agencies.

“The I-T department has declared the complete amount of donations we received as illegal and has put it under the category of taxable income although we have maintained the records of each paisa that we received from donors,” AAP treasurer Deepak Bajpai told the media.

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra took a dig on twitter and said, “You submitted different details to EC, different one to IT and (were) caught taking hawala money.”

The I-T notice said that the AAP had not disclosed income of Rs 13.16 crore and that its total taxable income calculated by it was Rs 68.44 crore for fiscal 2014-15 and 2015-16. The notice said that the money received as donation in its bank was not recorded in the account books.

Party leader Raghav Chadha tweeted: “Only political party that maintains 100 per cent propriety, transparency and compliance in its funding is being targeted yet again. Centre’s vendetta comes out as an all-out war on this political toddler called AAP as they declare all our donations illegal.”

Mr Bajpai dismissed the charges, saying the party had been maintaining books of accounts and other documents (related to contributions in excess of Rs 20,000) under Section 13A of the Income Tax Act. “We have been submitting reports to the Election Commission about the donations received as per the law,” he said.

Tags: i-t department, election commission (ec), arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party

MOST POPULAR

1

Gionee overhauls lineup with 8 new models, all devices with 18:9 displays

2

Here's how the Clarence House Twitter handle left social media users confused

3

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

4

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

5

Egypt jails 14 soon after draft bill criminalizing homosexuality

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham