The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Man killed Delhi woman because he wanted to prove his weapon was real, held

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 11:21 am IST

To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in stomach, the police said.

To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in stomach, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in stomach, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Shahdara's Dilshad Garden in Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Sunny was arrested from Timarpur and during interrogation he told the police that he was in intoxicated state at a woman's residence identified as Usha's when Nishti, the victim, had visited her.

To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in stomach, the police said. To prove himself right, he opened fire and in the process accidentally shot her in stomach, the police said.

On Wednesday, the police were informed by the Swami Dayanand Hospital authorities that a woman was brought there by a group of three-four people claiming that she was suffering from some health issue.

Subsequently, a medical examination was conducted but the woman died in the hospital. Later, during examination, injury marks were found on her stomach, said a senior police officer.

During investigation, police found that the woman who died was known to Usha.

Police said Usha runs a boutique at her residence in Dilshad Garden.

She has been questioned in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to trace the family of the woman who was killed, the police said.

Tags: crime, murder, woman shot dead, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 9N review: The budget notch

2

Priyanka termed ‘unprofessional’ for quitting Bharat; Salman cuts off ties with her?

3

Blood Moon dazzles, was longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

4

Instagram not an instant fix for ailing Facebook

5

Twitter warning: Fake account purge to keep erasing users

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham