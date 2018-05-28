The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

19-yr-old woman jumps off vehicle as cab driver tries to befriend her in Delhi

PTI
Published : May 28, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 12:08 pm IST

The woman boarded the cab from Delhi's Mandi House area, where she is associated with a theatre group, to return home to Kapashera.

When the cab came near to Delhi's Dhaula Kuan bus stop, woman jumped off the vehicle to save herself, police said, adding that the accused is yet to be arrested. (Photo: Representational image)
New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman alleged that the driver of a cab in which she was returning home, asked for her phone number following which she jumped off the vehicle in order to save herself, the police said on Monday. The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Cantonment area, they said.

The woman said that after she boarded the cab from Mandi House, where she is associated with a theatre group, to return home to Kapashera, the driver asked for her phone number and wanted to be friends with her, the police said.

When the cab came near to Delhi's Dhaula Kuan bus stop, she jumped off the vehicle to save herself, they said, adding that the accused is yet to be arrested.

Last month, a driver with a top taxi aggregation was arrested for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a woman passenger in his cab in Delhi.

The incident occurred on the night of April 15 in central Delhi. The accused, identified as Shokeen Khan, was arrested and was found to be having a fake driving licence, according to police.

The woman had booked the cab from the airport. She saw the driver masturbating at the wheel. When the cab reached near Janpath, she asked the driver to stop near a police vehicle. The driver fled from the spot but was later caught by the police.

In another incident, a 22-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually harassing a woman after she boarded his cab in neighbouring Haryana. The woman had booked the cab from her workplace in Haryana's Kundli to her home in Delhi.

Tags: delhi cabs, delhi crime, crime against women, sexual harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

