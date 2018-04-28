Delhi man held for blackmailing women by stealing their social media photos

The accused even extorted money by threatening them of uploading their pictures on escort services websites.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly blackmailed women and extorted money from them.

The 34-year-old man, identified as Akash Choudhary, targeted people through fake social media accounts. He used to download pictures of girls from their Instagram and Facebook profiles and misuse them to extort money.

Chaudhary had six Facebook ID's and several Instagram accounts through which he used to download pictures of women who didn't have proper security settings. He later used those pictures and made fake ID's similar to the original account.

He even extorted money from women by threatening them of uploading their pictures on escort services websites.

"34-year-old Akash Choudhary who is a BCom graduate and operates a meat shop in Gurugram has been arrested on charges of downloading pictures of girls from Instagram and Facebook profiles and misusing them through fake IDs to extort money," said Chinmay Biswal, DCP South East Zone.