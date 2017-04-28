The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

I'm an ISI agent, want to share info: Pak man to Delhi airport official; detained

PTI
Published : Apr 28, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 28, 2017, 7:02 pm IST

During questioning, Rafiq said he was connected with the ISI but had decided to call it a day and remain in India, officials said.

The man was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by officials from various central intelligence agencies. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The man was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by officials from various central intelligence agencies. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi:  "Hello, I am an ISI agent. But I don't wish to continue any further and want to remain in India," said a passenger after he got off an Air India flight from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

Muhammad Ahmad Sheikh Muhammad Rafiq, a Pakistani passport holder, approached a help desk at the airport and told an official at the counter that he wanted to share information about Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Service Intelligence or ISI.

Taken aback by his statement, the official quickly informed security officials who detained the Pakistani man immediately and informed the central intelligence agencies.

38-year-old Rafiq had arrived in Delhi by Air India's flight from Dubai and was further booked for Kathmandu. However, he did not take the next flight and decided to break journey and walked up to the help-desk counter at the airport.

During questioning, Rafiq said he was connected with the ISI but had decided to call it a day and remain in India, officials said.

He was whisked away to an undisclosed destination where he was being questioned by officials from various central intelligence agencies, they said, adding his claims were being verified.

Tags: delhi airport, isi agent, pakistan man, muhammad ahmad sheikh muhammad rafiq
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

2

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL will be supported till 2019

3

Red tint on Samsung Galaxy S8’s is natural to AMOLED displays, gets software fix

4

BMC to introduce internet-based virtual classrooms in schools

5

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham