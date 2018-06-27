After Shah rap, BJP asks HoDs to speed up all appointments

Party’s city unit asks district heads to form teams at ground level.

New Delhi: Days after being pulled by party president Amit Shah for not forming organisation at the ground level, Delhi BJP has directed district presidents and heads of different departments and cells to complete appointments at all levels by July 5. The direction to complete the organisational set up was given during Delhi BJP’s first weekly meeting held after Mr Shah’s visit on Thursday last week.

According to a Delhi BJP insider, the state leadership held two meetings on Monday. One was with the district presidents and the other with the key office bearers from the state and district units. In the meeting it was decided that all the heads of districts, departments, and cells of city BJP would form the team by July 5, including workers at each polling booths.

“Before issuing the direction to form the team by July 5, state leadership pulled up everyone who failed to form the team. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that they (those who have failed to act on party president Mr Shah’s direction) have to share, like them, Mr Shah’s ire for inaction,” said a party leader present in the meeting.

The party also decided to make a major reshuffle in the state unit from top to bottom by replacing non-performers with deserving ones.

A large section of the party has already started questioning the state leadership direction to form teams at different levels by July 5, claiming that it is an uphill task and cannot be completed in such a short span.

“Genuine work is not done in such a short period of time. In 10 days, only formalities will be done while sitting inside air-conditioned rooms,” said a party leader questioning the short window allowed by state leadership to form team at the ground level.

Unhappy with the state of affairs in the party’s city unit, Mr Shah also pulled the state leadership and warned them to put everything in order at the earliest. Referring to last year’s visit, Mr Shah reportedly said the purpose of his visit was defeated as the state unit was not ready to work on his directions.

Before ending the meeting, Mr Shah warned the state unit to complete the work, which was assigned last year, in a week. He also said that soon he will visit the party’s Delhi unit and review the progress.