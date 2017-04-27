The Asian Age | News

NGT issues contempt notice to AOL's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Activist Manoj Misra's plea sought action against Ravi Shankar and said his remarks interfered with free and fair dispensation of justice.

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued contempt notice to the Art of Living foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on a plea against him for blaming the Centre and the panel for damaging Yamuna floodplains. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued contempt notice to the Art of Living foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on a plea against him for blaming the Centre and the panel for damaging Yamuna floodplains by allowing his NGO to hold a cultural extravaganza.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notice to Ravi Shankar while seeking his reply before May 9, the next date of hearing. The plea filed by activist Manoj Misra has sought action against Ravi Shankar and said his remarks interfered with free and fair dispensation of justice.

In a statement published on the AOL's website, Ravi Shankar had blamed the government and the NGT for permitting AOL to hold the function and said his foundation had obtained all necessary permissions, including from the green panel, and the event could have been stopped in the beginning itself if the river was so "fragile and pure".

In the plea filed through advocates Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, Misra said the AOL head was "in the habit" of making statements to "denigrate the dignity and status of this tribunal, which was an interference in the fair dispensation of justice", that is the bedrock of the rule of law.

Tags: sri sri ravi shankar, art of living, river yamuna, the national green tribunal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

