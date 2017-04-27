Ban diesel vehicles for their emission: Centre to NGT

The NGT had banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR saying "they are the prime source of air pollution in Delhi".

New Delhi/Jammu: The Centre on Thursday urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that ban on diesel vehicles should be based on their emissions and not age.

The NGT reserved its order on banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-National Capital Territory Region (NCR).

Appearing for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that diesel technology had considerably improved and any restriction should be on basis of emission of the vehicle and not the age.

She told the bench that the government is doing its best to tackle the pollution.

