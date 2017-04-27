The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 27, 2017 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Ban diesel vehicles for their emission: Centre to NGT

ANI
Published : Apr 27, 2017, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2017, 5:52 pm IST

The NGT had banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR saying "they are the prime source of air pollution in Delhi".

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Jammu: The Centre on Thursday urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that ban on diesel vehicles should be based on their emissions and not age.

The NGT reserved its order on banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-National Capital Territory Region (NCR).

Appearing for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that diesel technology had considerably improved and any restriction should be on basis of emission of the vehicle and not the age.

She told the bench that the government is doing its best to tackle the pollution.

The green tribunal had on November 26, 2016 banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR saying "they are the prime source of air pollution in Delhi".

Tags: national green tribunal, diesel engines, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UP: Groom's family calls off wedding as meat was not served

2

Delhi: Suspected burglar dies despite cops donating blood to save life

3

Humans reached America 115,000 years earlier than believed

4

United Airlines to offer passengers USD 10,000 to surrender seats

5

Not headphones, your apps could be spying on you!

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham