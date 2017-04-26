The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Post arrest, medical test administered to Dhinakaran, Mallikarjuna

ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 11:45 am IST

After 4 days of grilling, the Delhi Police on Tuesday night arrested AIADMK leader Dhinakaran in the EC bribery case.

AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)
 AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Following the standard procedure post arrest, ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna were taken for a medical test here Wednesday late night.

The test was conducted at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday midnight, as after four days of marathon grilling, the Delhi Police finally arrested Dhinakaran in the case involving the bribing of an Election Commission official to get the party's 'two-leaves' symbol.

Besides Dhinakaran, his aide Mallikarjuna was also arrested under IPC Section 170- Personating a public servant, and Section 120 B- Punishment of criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed Dhinakaran's arrest and dubbed it as a step towards cleansing the politics in Tamil Nadu.

During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police yesterday, Dhinakaran finally accepted that he met Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhinakaran, sources say, initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

However, Dhinakaran maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police now has to establish the possible reasons for which the two might have met. For this, they have sought of the help of the EC official who helped him dealing with the poll watchdog.

Searches were conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him.

Details of calls made and received, and messages sent and received are also being sought.

It is being said that the Crime Branch was trying to get to the core of the issue and believes a nexus is at work, which is run by a higher authority.

Earlier on Sunday, Dhinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources state.

They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dhinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation.

On Saturday, Dhinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

On Thursday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch reached Chennai and served a notice on Dhinakaran and asked him to join the probe.

The Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against Dhinakaran on Tuesday.

The police had arrested and sent Sukesh to custody for allegedly striking a deal of Rs. 50 crore to help the Dhinakaran faction keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dhinakaran was also named as an accused in the FIR, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Dhinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol for the R.K. Nagar assembly by-polls, after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

Tags: t.t.v. dhinakaran, aiadmk, mallikarjuna, ec bribery case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

2

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

3

It's official! Shraddha Kapoor to essay Saina Nehwal's role in biopic

4

Sanjay gets sentimental on the last day of his film's shoot

5

Tinder decides to help world's last male rhino

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham