MCD polls: Maken resigns as Delhi Cong chief after defeat

ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 12:17 pm IST

But Maken, like Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, also called for a probe into EVM ‘tampering’.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken announcing his resignation on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken announcing his resignation on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken resigned from his post on Wednesday following the Congress' poor show in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, where it finished third.

Speaking to reporters after the results of the MCD polls were out, Maken said Congress had made a ‘reasonable comeback’ by winning in wards which it had lost in the previous election. However, he said he took responsibility for the Congress’ 3rd place finish in the polls and had decided to resign.

Maken added that he would not take up any post in Congress for one year, and instead work for the party.

Maken, like Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, also called for a probe into EVM ‘tampering’. “Even if we cannot trust EVMs, we must trust Election Commission,” the senior Congress leader said.

