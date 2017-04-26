The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI) India files petition in Pak court against Kulbhushan Jadhav's death term
 
Metros, Delhi

MCD polls: BJP's lotus blossoms in all 3 corporations again; AAP routed

PTI/ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 3:11 pm IST

Counting of votes began at 8 AM on Wednesday with the BJP gaining early leads in all the three municipal corporations.

According to results, the BJP won 35 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party managed to get 15 seats in North MCD. (Photo: PTI)
 According to results, the BJP won 35 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party managed to get 15 seats in North MCD. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP swept to a landslide victory in all three municipalities of Delhi on Wednesday, with leads in 183 out of the 272 wards.

In MCD North, BJP led in 64 wards, AAP 20 wards and the Congress 13. In MCD East, out of 64 wards, BJP led in 49 wards, AAP in just 9 and Congress in 3.

In MCD East, Congress put up its strongest performance, leading in 13 wards. But here too, the BJP left its rivals behind by leading in 70 of the 104 wards. The AAP managed leads in just 15.

Trends for all the wards have now come in.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM today with the BJP gaining early leads in all the three municipal corporations – NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Expressing gratitude for bestowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with their mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the people of New Delhi for choosing the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the endeavours of the leaders of the saffron cadre in making the big win possible.

"Grateful to people of Delhi for faith in BJP. I laud hardwork of team BJP which made the resounding MCD win possible," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party.

The defeat of the AAP comes close on the heels of the bypolls for Rajouri Garden Assembly seat where BJP-Akali Dal candidate won while AAP candidate lost his security deposit.

Voting to pick three new municipal corporations in Delhi took place on Sunday, in which 54 per cent of the 1.32 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 5.30 pm when polling ended in 270 wards of the three municipal corporations.

On polling day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the State Election Commission claiming that reports of "faulty" EVMs were pouring in from across the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also alleged that many voters with valid voter slips were "not allowed" to exercise their franchise in the municipal polls. Arvind Kejriwal had earlier demanded that the election be postponed till arrangements for VVPAT-equipped EVM were made.

The state election commission denied the charges.

"EVM has proved that its unhackable. It is a robust machine. Don't think there should be any question related to EVM," State Election commissioner S K Shrivastava said.

Polling did not take place in two wards, Maujpur in east Delhi and Sarai Pipal Thala in north Delhi where a candidate each of the Samajwadi Party died.

Kejriwal's former party colleague Yogendra Yadav, who now leads the Swaraj India, wrote an open letter to the chief minister and challenged him to win at least 50 percent seats in the civic polls or step down.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba has offered to resign from her post and also relinquish all positions in the party taking "responsibility" for the defeat of AAP candidates in her constituency.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken resigned from his post earlier in the day following the Congress' poor show in the MCD elections, where it finished third.

Congress' Delhi in-charge P C Chacko also send his resignation to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after party's dismal show.

Tags: bjp govt, aap, ajay maken, mcd polls, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

2

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

3

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

4

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

5

It's official! Shraddha Kapoor to essay Saina Nehwal's role in biopic

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham