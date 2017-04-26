The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Make law to regulate NGOs, disbursal of funds: SC to Centre

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 5:10 pm IST

The Supreme Court had on January 10 said public money cannot go unaccounted for and those misappropriating must be prosecuted.

Earlier in the day, the government agency CAPART had recommended registration of 159 FIRs against various NGOs for alleged misappropriation or misuse of funds disbursed to them. (Photo: File)
 Earlier in the day, the government agency CAPART had recommended registration of 159 FIRs against various NGOs for alleged misappropriation or misuse of funds disbursed to them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to consider making a law to regulate NGOs, disbursal of funds to them and consequential proceedings on account of defaults and asked it to respond in eight weeks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said the existing regulations were not sufficient to regulate the NGOs across the country, the disbursal of funds and consequential defaults.

The bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, granted eight weeks to the Centre to mull over the idea of legislation and apprise the court about its stand.

Earlier in the day, the government agency CAPART had recommended registration of 159 FIRs against various NGOs for alleged misappropriation or misuse of funds disbursed to them.

The Council for Advancement of People's Action and Rural Technology (CAPART), which works under the Ministry of Rural Development and disburses funds to voluntary organisations working in rural areas, said initially it had blacklisted 718 NGOs for not following the due process and not submitting their accounting details.

Subsequently it had removed 15 NGOs from the black-list after they complied with the accounting norms, it said.

The Supreme Court had on January 10 said public money cannot go unaccounted for and those misappropriating must be prosecuted.

Taking umbrage to the fact that no steps have been taken to evolve a regulatory mechanism even after the lapse of six years since a PIL was filed, the apex court had said the Centre and its departments were doling out crores of rupees to lakhs of NGOs, societies and voluntary organisations but were not aware of the repercussion of non-auditing.

The bench had also warned that "mere blacklisting" of these organisations would not suffice and civil and criminal action should be initiated by CAPART/other government
departments for misappropriating public money received by them from various government departments.

CBI had in September 2015 informed the apex court that less than ten per cent of over 30 lakh NGOs functioning across the country had submitted their returns or balance sheets and other financial details to the authorities.

The apex court had expanded the scope of the PIL, filed in 2011 against Hind Swaraj Trust, run by anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare. The PIL had sought a probe into alleged embezzlement of funds. 

Tags: supreme court (sc), ngos, capart, disbursal of funds
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

2

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

3

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

4

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

5

It's official! Shraddha Kapoor to essay Saina Nehwal's role in biopic

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham