The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI) India files petition in Pak court against Kulbhushan Jadhav's death term
 
Metros, Delhi

Delhi has rejected politics of excuses, chosen Modi: Shah on MCD polls

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

People of Delhi have rejected negative politics and have helped Modiji's vijay rath to move forward; it is a recognition of PM's leadership.

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: As the BJP headed for a landslide win in MCD polls, party president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the people of Delhi have rejected "negative politics" and put their seal of approval on the Prime Minister's leadership.

"This is an unprecedented win for BJP. I express my gratitude to the people of Delhi. This is the victory of (Prime Minister Narenda) Modiji's leadership", he told reporters in Kolkata.

"The people of Delhi have rejected negative politics and politics of excuses and helped Modiji's vijay rath to move forward. It is a recognition of Modiji's leadership", he said.

The BJP is headed for a landslide victory in Delhi, winning 103 wards while the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress bagged 26 and 8 seats respectively in initial results of the municipal corporation elections.

Tags: mcd poll, aam aadmi party, bjp, congress
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

2

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

3

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

4

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

5

It's official! Shraddha Kapoor to essay Saina Nehwal's role in biopic

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham