Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:03 AM IST

Congress sinking ship, only BJP growing: Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 4:06 am IST

Mr Naidu was speaking at the party’s booth-level workers meet at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the April 23 civic polls.

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu
New Delhi: Making a blistering attack on Opposition parties, Union urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that all political parties are now stand divided, and “only the BJP is standing united.” Mr Naidu was speaking at the party’s booth-level workers meet at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the April 23 civic polls. Mr Naidu said that the Congress is a sinking ship and its leaders are joining BJP, leaving the grand old party. Addressing party booth level workers, termed as “Panch Parmeshwar,” Mr Naidu said that Congress has divided into several parties, Janta Dal has divided into A, B, C and others.

“Similarly, Samajwadi Party has divided into a party of father (Mulayam Singh Yadav), son (Akhilesh Yadav) and uncle. In South also, regional parties have divided into several parties but the BJP is the only party which is united and growing across the country,” added Mr Naidu. The Union minister also blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for stalling development in the city. “Unless the Centre, state government and municipal bodies work together, a city cannot develop. In each city, development has been fast through Smart City and AMRUT schemes after the BJP came to power. But, this city (Delhi) is lagging behind because the AAP government is not ready to develop Delhi together with the Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Mr Naidu alleged that despite the Prime Minister has given the slogan of “Team India” for better cooperation between centre, state governments and municipal corporations, the AAP government is not ready to even talk to him (Mr Modi).

Taking a dig on AAP political expansion, Mr Naidu has attacked Arvind Kejriwal and said wherever the AAP leader went he faced defeat and the same fate awaits him in Gujarat also.

“Mr Kejriwal needs to be given the message to roam around the country and stay away from Delhi. He went to Varanasi and Goa and was defeated there. He will be treated similarly in Gujarat also,” he added.

Terming the municipal elections in the national capital to be held on April 23 as “Mini India elections”, Mr Naidu said people want to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands because he is an “able leader” dedicated to development.

Mocking political rival who are questioning EVMs, Mr Naidu asked people to support BJP in MCD elections and push the button with party symbol ‘Lotus’ assuring them that their votes will not be changed.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

