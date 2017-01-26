We have ushered in revolution, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister said if people are educated and healthy, country will progress swiftly.

New Delhi: In his Republic Day address, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that his government has ushered in a “revolution” in health and education sectors and suggested that the Centre and states should adopt them as a “model of progress” for development of the country. Choosing to focus on “good governance” rather than slamming Narendra Modi-led Centre, Mr Kejriwal’s 23-minute speech could be a message to the poll-bound Punjab and Goa, where the AAP has high stakes.

“When our government was formed in Delhi, we focused on education, health and brought revolution in these two sectors. In the first budget, we doubled education funds besides increasing health budget by one-and-a-half times. Some people criticised the government for spending a lot of money on health and education, but I don’t consider it as an expenditure, but as future investment,” Mr Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.

The Delhi chief minister said if people are educated and healthy, country will progress swiftly. “I want to send a message on the occasion of Republic Day that if the Centre and all state governments today vow to focus on education and health, our country will make great strides. This is good that there are best private schools and hospitals. But, giving quality education and healthcare facilities is also the responsibility of any government,” he said.

He also said the Delhi government is setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics and 122 polyclinics across the city to provide quality health facilities to the people in the national capital. Mr Kejriwal, however, said there are several things “we are yet to do and I am very sure we will go a long way and succeed with the blessing of people”.

Without mentioning the BJP and the Congress, he said the people of Delhi had uprooted “established” political parties two years back and given mandate to a new party (AAP) of the common man and “I congratulated Delhiites” for that.

Lauding his deputy Manish Sisodia for works in education sector, the Delhi CM said the government has constructed around 10,000 rooms to decongest classrooms and also sent teachers and principals of government schools to IIM and abroad for better training. He claimed the facilities the Delhi government is providing in its schools are not available in schools across the globe. He also said the Delhi government did not allow private schools to increase fee and let education turn into a business.

Mr Kejriwal also attacked the private schools which are making education “a business” but also said there are private schools as well which are doing good work and shaping the future of students “in a good manner”. “We strongly criticise these schools for making education a business and the government is committed to take action against them. In previous governments, people had vested interest in private schools, but in the AAP government, no minister has vested (interest) in these schools. We have only interest to provide quality education to the children of Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi CM said he has got to know that “some private schools” demand donation at the time of admission, adding that he is very sure that his government will stop this practice. Patting his government’s initiatives in the health sector, he said mohalla clinics project was being praised across the globe including in USA, Paris, London.

“At these air-conditioned mohalla clinics, free medicines are given to patients. Once all 1,000 such clinics are set up, people will find health facilities within 2-3 km radius of their residence. They won’t need to go to hospitals for small diseases. We are also setting up 122 poly clinics where eight types of specialist doctors will be available. We have saved money in every government’s work. Through this saved money, we made medicine and medical tests free in government hospitals which is first-of-its-kind of experiment in the country,” he added.

At the function, several cultural programmes were organised where school participated. Besides, Delhi Police, home guard personnel and students also participated in the parade.