

Email threats to kill Kejriwal, Delhi Police probing incident

Published : Jan 26, 2017, 2:59 am IST
Police sources said that through the emails, the sender has claimed that Kejriwal might be attacked by a group of five to six persons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi police is examining two life threat emails sent to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official email address between Tuesday and Wednesday, allegedly by an anonymous person. The emails were forwarded to the Delhi police by the chief minister’s office, the police said on Wednesday.

A team of the crime branch, led by joint commissioner of police Ravindra Yadav, has been tasked to examine the contents of the threat emails and identify the sender as well as the alleged suspects whose names and mobile numbers have been mentioned in the email, said a Delhi police spokesperson.

Police sources said that through the emails, the sender has claimed that Mr Kejriwal might be attacked by a group of five to six persons during his campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in poll-bound areas in Punjab or Goa. According to the source, the emails contain names and contact numbers of the five-six persons, who according to the sender of the emails, will allegedly kill Mr Kejriwal.

JCP Ravindra Yadav confirmed that they have received a letter from the chief minister’s office and the forwarded emails mentioning some names and numbers of persons who want to kill the chief minister. “We are in the process of verifying the information. Further action will be taken accordingly,” Mr Yadav said. No FIR has been filed till Wednesday evening.

