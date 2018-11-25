Delhi: 12 traffic cops stationed on Signature Bridge in bid to avert accidents

Delhi Traffic Police has put up signs saying 'No Halting' and 'No Parking' to smoothen traffic flow and are spreading road safety awareness.

The 575-meter-bridge, inaugurated on November 4, has been the talk of the town since its inauguration, but in most cases, with a negative connotation. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After a chain of accidents were reported at the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad, the Delhi Police are putting all their efforts to make travelling on it safer for commuters.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed from 8 am to 8 pm at Signature Bridge and its approaching road from Khajuri side in the national capital, as over 2000 prosecution has been done for various traffic offences at the Bridge since November 4.

Delhi Traffic Police has put up boards which read "No Halting" and "No Parking" to smoothen the flow of traffic on the bridge. The traffic police have also been spreading road safety awareness through workshops and social media platforms.

According to Delhi Police data, a total of 2138 challans including via the App have been issued to those who have violated traffic norms on the bridge. The challans have been issued for dangerous driving, triple riding, without a helmet, one-way violation or driving against the flow of traffic, improper parking, no entry, over speed, and others.

Earlier in the day, one person died and another sustained injuries after their two-wheeler skidded at the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge.

This was the second accident on the recently-inaugurated bridge in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, two people died after falling off the bridge when their two-wheeler rammed into a divider.

The project is aimed at reducing travel time and traffic between the northern-eastern and northern part of the national capital. The bridge is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.