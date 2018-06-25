Don't cut anymore trees in Delhi till July 4, says Delhi High Court

'Has the green court allowed this tree-cutting?' HC questioned, saying the project would be on hold till July 2.

The Delhi High Court has asked NBCC, 'Can Delhi afford cutting of trees for the development of roads and buildings?' (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today said that no more trees will be felled for now in Delhi, putting on hold a controversial mega-project that requires cutting of 17,000 trees in the capital to make way for government officers' houses and a commercial complex.

The court said, "Don't cut anymore trees till July 2, next date of hearing."

"Has the green court allowed this tree-cutting?" the court questioned.

The next date of hearing in Delhi High Court is July 4, while, National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear the matter on July 2.

The high court has asked National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), "Can Delhi afford cutting of trees for the development of roads and buildings?"

NBCC and Central Public Works Department gave assurance to Delhi High Court that they will not cut any trees till July 4, next date of hearing in the case.

The petitioner, K K Mishra, has asked the Delhi High Court to stop the Central government project to cut thousands of trees for what it calls "redevelopment of seven colonies" in south Delhi.

"More than 20,000 trees will be cut in main south Delhi area. A CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report states there is a deficit of 9 lakh trees in Delhi. I hope the court will put a stay on the order," said the petitioner.

The plan has provoked protests in Delhi, with residents rubbishing the government's assurance that an equal number of saplings will be planted to make up for the loss.