The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 25, 2017 | Last Update : 01:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Amit Shah to blow poll bugle at Ramlila Maidan today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 25, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2017, 1:28 am IST

Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Sanjeev Balyan are likely to address the gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

BJP President Amit Shah
 BJP President Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah will launch the party’s campaign for the upcoming civic polls in the national capital on Saturday at the historic Ramlila Maidan. The Delhi BJP is banking on its booth-level workers’ meet to reinvigorate the party’s ranks ahead of the municipal polls in the city.

Delhi BJP president chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday said Mr Shah’s interactive session, in presence of a number of Union ministers, will enthuse the workers, around 66,000 of whom are expected to attend Saturday’s convention.

Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Sanjeev Balyan are likely to address the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, which will begin at 10 am.

“Booth-level workers are at the very core of the BJP’s electoral success and its connect with the masses across the states. Five in-charges from each booth will be present at the convention,” said Mr Tiwari.

The BJP has termed the group of five workers at each booth as “Panch Parmeshwar”, saying these “workers will work like ‘panchs’ towards getting administrative justice for people”. The convention was to be held on March 19, but had to be postponed as in UP, Adityanath Yogi-led BJP government was sworn in on that day.

Talking to mediapersons at the Ramlila Maidan, Mr Tiwari took a veiled jibe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that a few people have only misused the historic ground (Ramlila Maidan) in the past. The swearing-in ceremony of the Kejriwal government was held at the ground in 2015 after the AAP stormed to power with 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The polls to the three civic bodies of the national capital will be held on April 23. The BJP has been at the helm of the corporations since 2007.

Tags: amit shah, ramlila maidan, delhi civic polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Emma Thompson recalls refusing date with Donald Trump

2

Hope Dalai Lama's blessings helps me sleep peacefully: Steve Smith

3

A week after his resignation, Shashank Manohar returns as ICC Chairman

4

Flight attendant dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic', goes viral

5

'It was tough': Pooja Bhatt on her battle with alcohol addiction

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham