Don’t interfere in functioning of constitutional bodies: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 7:47 pm IST

At a R-Day function at the Chattarsal Stadium, Kejriwal said that political interference 'destroys' every constitutional institution.

He said that no officer and no constitutional body was bad, instead, politics was bad. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that there should be no "political interference" in the functioning of constitutional institutions, days after 20 AAP MLAs were disqualified by the President on the Election Commission's recommendation.

Addressing a gathering at a Republic Day function at the Chattarsal Stadium in north Delhi, Kejriwal said that political interference "destroys" every constitutional institution.

If constitutional institutions are allowed to work independently, they can work in a better way, Kejriwal said.

He said that no officer and no constitutional body was bad, instead, politics was bad.

Giving an example of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Kejriwal said the women's panel along with the police had done a remarkable job on women's issues, and this was possible because neither the Delhi government nor the Centre interfered in their functioning.

"Our officers are good. Our constitutional bodies are good. If there is something bad, it is politics. I hope that as we did not interfere in the (working of) DCW, police and allowed them to work independently, I hope that all constitutional bodies will be allowed to work independently and they can then do better work," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been opposing the Election Commission for disqualification of its 20 MLAs for allegedly holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Sunday approved the EC's recommendations. The party has now challenged the poll panel's decision in the Delhi High Court.

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat was also targeted by the AAP on Monday with the party terming as "false" his claim that the 20 MLAs did not seek hearings on the issue.

Meanwhile, speaking on crime against women at the event, the chief minister said that every family should train boys and teach them about respecting women.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, republic day, dcw, aap, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

