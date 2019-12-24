Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

6-month-old among 9 killed in Kirari fire

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Dec 24, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2019, 1:52 am IST

Health minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs 1 lakh.

Neighbours look at the damaged three-storey building, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Neighbours look at the damaged three-storey building, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Nine people, including three children, were killed after a massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Outer Delhi’s Kirari area.

The incident took place on the wee hours of Monday. The issue of illegal commercial cum residential house has once again raised a question on the authorities’ functioning.

According to a senior Delhi Fire services (DFS) official, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 12.20 am on Monday following which eight fire tenders and DFS teams were dispatched for the spot.

“The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am. During initial investigation it was revealed that the house had a cloth godown on the ground floor while the two upper floors had residences. It is suspected that a cylinder also blasted on the second floor resulting in a wall collapsing,” said Atul Garg, the chief fire officer.

“The DFS teams recovered three charred bodies and 10 persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where nine were declared brought dead by the doctors,” said Mr Garg.

“The building had single staircase and there was no fire safety equipment installed in it,” he added.

The cause behind the fire is being investigated. It is suspected that the fire started due to short-circuit, which led to a cylinder blasting and the subsequent collapse of a wall.

Those killed were identified as Ram Chandra Jha (65), the building owner; Sudariya Devi (58); Sanju Jha (36); Guddan; and the family of Udaykant Chaudhary (33) including his wife Muskan (26), their children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7), and six-month-old Tulsi. According to a police official, three people were rescued.

“Pooja (24), her niece Saumya (10), and her three-year-old daughter Aaradhya jumped to an adjacent building to escape the blaze,” said the police official.

Health minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them `1 lakh.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who visited the spot along with local MP Hans Raj Hans and party leader Vijender Gupta, met the affected families and said that people responsible for the tragedy should be punished.

Mr Hans Raj Hans later met lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal seeking action in the fire incident.

Tags: delhi fire services, kirari fire

Latest From Metros

Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam targets ally Sena as row over Savarkar intensifies

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meet as Cabinet woes continue

Tiwari as seen in the viral video.

Shiv Sena bullies man over Facebook post

Representational picture.

Rape convict should be mercilessly punished: Bombay HC

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham