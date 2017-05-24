The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Spark in Delhi Metro coach creates panic, passengers deboarded

PTI
Published : May 24, 2017, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 1:12 pm IST

'There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated,' a DMRC official said.

Delhi Metro (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Delhi Metro (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: A spark in a Delhi Metro coach on Wednesday caused panic and led to passengers being deboarded on the track between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat
stations.

"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"The train was replaced... The spark triggered panic among passengers but all are safe. Services have resumed now," he said. 

Tags: dmrc, delhi metro coach, spark, passengers deboarded
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

2

Apple iPhone 9 to sport 5.28 and 6.46-inch OLED displays in 2018: Rumour

3

Mark Zuckerberg live-streams revisit to old dorm where he started Facebook

4

Video: As they land in Rome, Melania swats off Donald Trump’s hand again

5

Salman Khan's Tubelight trailer to release on this date!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham