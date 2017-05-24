Kejriwal to meet Aam Aadmi on weekdays, even without appointment

Kejriwal's directive comes at a time when AAP is under scanner over alleged corruption charges leveled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

New Delhi: After receiving complaints from public that their grievances are not being addressed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a strong directive ordering the officials of the state government to not leave their seats between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal would meet the public on weekdays during this time, according to a report in NDTV. But he did not confirm whether the CM would meet them in the Secretariat or the camp office.

All ministers and officials will meet people in their offices between 10 and 11 am, even without appointment, Sisodia added.

"I have received complaints from the public that officers are not easily accessible for redressal of their grievances. It is hereby directed that henceforth all officers, other than those who have field duties, shall be present on their seats between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, meet people without appointments and solve their grievances," Kejriwal's office said in a statement.

The statement also cited that officers have to maintain a record of whom they meet, what was their grievance and what action was taken.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all officials and to also issue a phone number where public could complain if any officer is not found present on his seat between 10.00 am and 11:00 am.

According the CMO statement, exemption would only be granted in case an officer is on leave (medical or otherwise).

"No meetings would be kept by ministers or senior officers between 10.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m. to enable them to be present on their seat. If an officer has to leave his seat for any emergency, in that case, he will seek permission from his senior officer on phone, who in turn shall inform the office of the minister concerned," it added.

The new directive of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is under scanner over alleged corruption charges leveled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.