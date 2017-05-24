The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Kejriwal to meet Aam Aadmi on weekdays, even without appointment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 24, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2017, 3:29 pm IST

Kejriwal's directive comes at a time when AAP is under scanner over alleged corruption charges leveled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After receiving complaints from public that their grievances are not being addressed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a strong directive ordering the officials of the state government to not leave their seats between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal would meet the public on weekdays during this time, according to a report in NDTV. But he did not confirm whether the CM would meet them in the Secretariat or the camp office.

All ministers and officials will meet people in their offices between 10 and 11 am, even without appointment, Sisodia added.

"I have received complaints from the public that officers are not easily accessible for redressal of their grievances. It is hereby directed that henceforth all officers, other than those who have field duties, shall be present on their seats between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, meet people without appointments and solve their grievances," Kejriwal's office said in a statement.

The statement also cited that officers have to maintain a record of whom they meet, what was their grievance and what action was taken.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to all officials and to also issue a phone number where public could complain if any officer is not found present on his seat between 10.00 am and 11:00 am.

According the CMO statement, exemption would only be granted in case an officer is on leave (medical or otherwise).

"No meetings would be kept by ministers or senior officers between 10.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m. to enable them to be present on their seat. If an officer has to leave his seat for any emergency, in that case, he will seek permission from his senior officer on phone, who in turn shall inform the office of the minister concerned," it added.

The new directive of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is under scanner over alleged corruption charges leveled by sacked minister Kapil Mishra.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, aap, kapil mishra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

2

Pandya Brothers: Keeping the checks and balances in place for Mumbai Indians

3

Pulkit Samrat accuses popular production company of fraudulence on Twitter

4

Sonu Nigam quits Twitter in support of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Paresh Rawal

5

Apple iPhone 9 to sport 5.28 and 6.46-inch OLED displays in 2018: Rumour

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham