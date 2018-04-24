Eight hurt as Delhi Metro steel girder falls in Ghaziabad

DMRC removes project manager n Will compensate those hurt.

New Delhi: Eight people were injured on Monday, two of them seriously, after a steel girder of an under-construction foot-over bridge (FOB) at the Mohan Nagar Metro station site fell, prompting the DMRC to remove a project in-charge of the main contractor and terminate a sub-contractor’s services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also suspended its assistant engineer and junior engineer who were in-charge of the site.

The DMRC in a statement said five people were injured in the accident. The police said that three other people were injured but they did not lodge a complaint and continued on their journey after receiving first-aid.

The incident took place around 10 am when the steel girder, which was erected for the construction of FOB, fell on passing vehicles at the under-construction Mohan Nagar Metro station.

The police said that the condition of Seema (27) and Atul Gaur (30) was “serious” and they were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mohan Nagar hospital.

DCP Rakesh Mishra said the steel girder fell on a passing autorickshaw in which three passengers, Seema, Gaur and Raje, were travelling. The auto driver, Inderjeet, also sustained injuries. A bike rider, identified as Gulzar (40), also came in contact with the falling girder.

The DMRC announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs one lakh for those with minor injuries

Mr Mishra said an FIR was lodged against Rohit, the project manager of the sub-contractor, under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the IPC.

Mr Mishra said that three other people — Aneesh, Fatima and Mursida — who were travelling in a car sustained minor injures, but they did not complain to the police and continued with their journey after getting first-aid.