Don't believe exit polls, wait till results: AAP

ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 6:54 pm IST

The BJP wave sweeping across the country is set to continue, with the party expected to clinch the MCD elections

AAP Leader Ashutosh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 AAP Leader Ashutosh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday avoided drawing conclusions based on the exit poll of the recently held municipal corporation of Delhi, which predicted a sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and advised patience till April 26, when votes will be counted.

"It is very difficult to believe the exit polls. As far as the results are concern let us wait and see," AAP leader Ashutosh said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as Delhi witnessed the polling for the municipal elections yesterday.

"Reports from all over Delhi of EVM malfunction, people wid voter slips not allowed to vote. What is SEC doing?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi voted on Sunday to elect three wings of the municipal corporation.

It can be noted that it is first time in the MCD elections the None Of The Above (NOTA) option has been made available and the elections is being held after the latest delimitation exercise that restructured the civic wards.

The final tally of votes came in just before Sunday midnight, as a ward in south Delhi witnessed "extremely brisk voting" late in the evening.

A senior State Election Commission official said that the final vote percentage was 53.58. As many as 71,39,994 votes were polled in a contest that had the BJP, the Congress and the AAP engaged in a fierce battle.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave sweeping across the country is set to continue, with the party expected to clinch the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as well, if exit polls are to be believed.

Tags: aam aadmi party, mcd polls, bharatiya janata party, ashutosh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

