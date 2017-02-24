The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:31 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Josh Hazlewood gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Australia dismantle India for 105
 LIVE !  :  The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
Metros, Delhi

ABVP says safety not guaranteed, Delhi College postpones drama

PTI
Published : Feb 24, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2017, 2:39 pm IST

The move came after DUSU told the college that security for the event ‘cannot be guaranteed’ if scripts had ‘anti-national content’.

Police detaining ABVP activists after their clash with AISA students at Delhi University on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
 Police detaining ABVP activists after their clash with AISA students at Delhi University on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After Ramjas College witnessed large-scale violence over a seminar, SGTB Khalsa College has decided to postpone a street-play competition till peace and normalcy returned to North Campus of Delhi University.

The move came after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), led by RSS' student wing ABVP, told the college principal that the security for the event "cannot be guaranteed" if the scripts had "anti-national content".

Principal Jaswinder Singh has denied taking the decision under any pressure from anyone and said the college had simply "postponed" the event.

"I have told the principal to go through the scripts before allowing them to be staged at the competition. I have said that any objectionable and anti-national content will

create an alarming situation and the security for the event cannot be guaranteed," DUSU President and ABVP member Amit Tanwar said.

The principal said, "The situation was not conducive for the event in view of the recent violence so we had voluntarily decided to postpone it after discussions with all

stakeholders."

However, the theatre convener and assistant professor at the college, Saikat Ghosh, alleged that the event was scrapped after repeated threats from DUSU.

"There were repeated threats from DUSU and police had also appealed to us to call off the event in the interest of restoring peace and normalcy on the campus," Ghosh said.

Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP supporters. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU  students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Tension continued to simmer across Delhi University's North Campus yesterday with students' groups holding protests against police "high-handedness" during the violent clashes even as three policemen were suspended for "unprofessional" conduct.

Both Ramjas College and SGTB Khalsa College are on North Campus.

While the DU authorities maintained that the varsity proctor's office is looking into the issue, the HRD Ministry had yesterday sought a report from the university over the issue.

Tags: abvp, khalsa college, delhi university students union

MOST POPULAR

1

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

2

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

3

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

4

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

5

LIVE| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Australia dismantle India for 105

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham