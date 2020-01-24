Friday, Jan 24, 2020 | Last Update : 06:30 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Nirbhaya case: Judge who issued death warrant against 4 convicts transferred

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Jan 24, 2020, 4:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2020, 4:43 am IST

The Tihar authorities had written to the UP prison officials, seeking the services of two hangmen from the state for the execution.

Ahead of their execution date set by the same judge, all the four death row convicts—Vinay Shrama (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), and Pawan Gupta (25)—who are lodged in separate cells in Tihar jail, are yet to inform the authorities about when they want to meet their families for the last time or whom they want to will their property. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Ahead of their execution date set by the same judge, all the four death row convicts—Vinay Shrama (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), and Pawan Gupta (25)—who are lodged in separate cells in Tihar jail, are yet to inform the authorities about when they want to meet their families for the last time or whom they want to will their property. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In yet another development related to the Nirbhaya case, the sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four convicts in the 2012 gangrape-and-murder case has been transferred.

According to a letter sent by the registrar general of Delhi high court to the district judge of Patiala House courts, additional sessions judge Satish Kumar Arora has been transferred to the Supreme Court.

Ahead of their execution date set by the same judge, all the four death row convicts—Vinay Shrama (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), and Pawan Gupta (25)—who are lodged in separate cells in Tihar jail, are yet to inform the authorities about when they want to meet their families for the last time or whom they want to will their property.

The execution of the convicts is scheduled for 6.00 am on February 1. The dummy execution of the four death row convicts was performed in the prison last week. The jail officials recorded the weights of the convicts and then prepared the dummies accordingly with sacks filled with debris and stones. The execution will take place in Jail No. 3.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) prison authority has already confirmed to their counterparts in Tihar jail that Pawan Jallad from Meerut will be sent to hang the four convicts.

The Tihar authorities had written to the UP prison officials, seeking the services of two hangmen from the state for the execution.

All the four convicts are likely to be hanged simultaneously. The jail authorities are also holding conversations with them on a daily basis to ensure that they were in a good mental state.

A senior jail official said that after the death warrants were issued, the convicts were asked when they would like to meet their respective families for the last time and if so, who all did they wish to meet, and whether they wanted to make any will. “But none of them have responded yet,” he added.

The family of all the four convicts are allowed to meet them twice a week but the last date of meeting has not been fixed because they have still not responded.

On Wednesday, in a plea filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court, the Union home ministry said heinous crime convicts are taking the “judicial process for a ride.”

They demanded fixing a seven-day deadline for execution of the condemned prisoners after issuance of black warrant amid the delay in the hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

Tags: nirbhaya case, death warrant

Latest From Metros

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal, Amit Shah’s campaigns warm up Matiala voters

File photo of Bhima-Koregaon violence.

SIT likely to be set up on Koregaon violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BJP objects to no PM photos in Maharashtra govt ads

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut says allies can join Uddhav for Ayodhya visit

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

2

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

3

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

4

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

5

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham