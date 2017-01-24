PM Modi meets brave kids, says bravery is a state of mind

The awards are given to children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding deeds of bravery.

New Delhi: In an encouraging message to children, who were selected for the National Bravery Awards this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them on Monday that “bravery is a state of mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged them to read biographies of leaders and sportspersons.

Mr Modi presented the National Bravery Awards to 25 children, who were shortlisted from across the country for their acts of valour. “Presented the National Bravery Awards 2016. I congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary courage,” Mr Modi tweeted later.

While interacting with the awardees, Mr Modi said, “Bravery is a state of mind. A healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong,” according to a PMO statement.

He urged the children to ensure that the adulation and fame that they are getting should not become an obstacle to their future progress. “The PM told the awardees that their deeds of bravery show their decisiveness as much as their courage,” the statement said.

Reminding the children about the significance of the day, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister urged the children to read as much as possible.