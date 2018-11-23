The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Supreme Court spares Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of contempt action

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 23, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2018, 7:07 am IST

Pick and choose policy in sealing drive noted by SC: Manoj Tiwari.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari reacts while talking to the media at the Supreme Court after he was acquitted in a sealing case on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari reacts while talking to the media at the Supreme Court after he was acquitted in a sealing case on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that the Supreme Court, which closed contempt proceedings against him, had noted his concerns over the pick and choose policy in the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court dropped the contempt case against the Northeast Delhi MP, but deprecated his action of breaking a civic agency seal at a premise in his constituency’s Gokalpur area.

In a statement, Mr Tiwari said, “The pick and choose policy of the monitoring committee and the illegal sealing actions, which have been highlighted by us, have been taken note of by the Supreme Court.” The court observed that as an elected representative, Mr Tiwari should have exercised restraint and pacified the mob rather than taking the law in his own hands.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur said the court was “extremely pained” by Mr Tiwari’s behaviour.

The BJP leader had already stated in his affidavit that the situation at the spot required an “affirmative action” and he broke the seal as a “symbol” of protest, the statement said. “The need of the hour was such where a symbolic seal breaking action had to be done in view to protect and maintain the law and order situation on ground at that particular moment,” it said.

Mr Tiwari, accompanied by his supporters, had broken the seal in September put by the veterinary department of the East Municipal Corporation of Delhi (EMCD).

An FIR was registered against him and a Supreme Court mandated monitoring committee referred the matter for contempt proceedings against him.

The committee is supervising the ongoing sealing drive against violations of Delhi’s Master Plan, undertaken by the municipal corporations since last year.

Tags: manoj tiwari, supreme court, emcd

MOST POPULAR

1

Unhealthy lifestyle, erratic shifts can increase diabetes risk, says study

2

Elon Musk smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey prompts NASA to review SpaceX workplace

3

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

4

European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google

5

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham