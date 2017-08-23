The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal's reply on plea against filing of false affidavit

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

Jaitley has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders. 

Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. (Photo: File)
 Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's response on a plea seeking action against him for allegedly filing a false affidavit that he had not instructed his counsel to use derogatory words against Union minister Arun Jaitley. 

Justice Manmohan issued notice to Kejriwal and sought his response within four weeks. He listed the matter for December 11. 

Jaitley has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders. 

He said in a fresh application that Kejriwal had filed a reply denying that he had instructed his senior lawyer to make derogatory comments. However, this was opposed by his former counsel Ram Jethmalani two days later. 

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi, appearing for the Union finance minister, urged the court to allow them to file a criminal complaint against Kejriwal for making a false statement and filing a false affidavit.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, arun jaitley, false affidavit, ram jethmalani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

2

Here's why you should eat more peaches

3

NASA shares images of cosmic photobomb as space station passes by solar eclipse

4

Behold Android 8.0 Oreo, the next Android update

5

Aamir Khan reacts to recent failures of SRK's JHMS and Salman's Tubelight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham