Metros, Delhi

591 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, tally reaches 12,910

PTI
Published : May 23, 2020, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2020, 3:37 pm IST

Death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231

Death toll in Delhi rises to 231. (PTI Photo)
  Death toll in Delhi rises to 231. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 231 on Saturday, while the number of infections climbed to 12,910 with 591 new cases, authorities said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when 500 or more new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Delhi. It registered the highest spike on Friday with 660 new cases.

In a bulletin issued on Saturday, the Health Department said the death toll due to the pandemic had risen to 231 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,910 after 591 more people tested positive.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures referred to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Friday, the number of cases were 12,319, including 208 deaths.

coronavirus death toll, delhi, coronavirus cases, coronavirus in delhi, delhi covid19
India, Delhi, New Delhi

