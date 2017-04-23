Delhi: 3 assaulted for transporting buffaloes; Maneka's NGO under scanner

The three men were transporting the buffaloes for legal slaughter and they ended up in a scuffle with members of the People for Animals.

New Delhi: Three men were allegedly assaulted by animal rights activists linked to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi's NGO People for Animals (PFA) in Kalkaji area of South Delhi Saturday night for transporting buffaloes in a truck.

The Delhi Police on Sunday assured a thorough investigation into the matter and also promised legal action against the perpetrators.

"A call was made by Gaurav Gupta, an animal activist and office bearer of the People for Animals (PFA) under Union Minister Maneka Gandhi who chairs the animal rights group. A team of officers from the Kalkaji police station was sent to the area opposite the Kalkaji Mandir ring road where the police found a truck carrying buffaloes," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ramil Baniya told ANI.

The top cop also made it clear that the attackers were not 'gau rakshaks'.

"The three men were transporting the buffaloes for legal slaughter and they ended up in a scuffle with members of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights group that has denied involvement in the incident," said Baaniya.

As per the police, the victims are being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre here.

The three men were transporting 14 buffaloes in a truck to east Delhi's Ghazipur mandi when they were stopped.

The victims have been identified as Rizwan (25), Ashu (28) and Kamil (25).

Currently, a case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Further investigation is underway.