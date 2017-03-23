The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017

Delhi

Delhi: Man held for killing woman after failed sexual assault attempt

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman, who resisted his attempts to sexually assault her in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was dead at her residence on March 19 with strangulation marks on her neck. Her husband, Rajkumar, had found the body and informed the police.

The accused was arrested from Jalalabad in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said.

He had gone there to stay with his brother, who was a tenant at the victim's house around 4-5 days before the incident, he said.

"He had allegedly gone with an intention to sexually assault her that day. When he forced himself on her, she resisted. He got scared that she would shout and alert others. He strangulated her in front of her 10.5-month-old daughter," the official said.

The accused's brother had moved to Jahangirpuri a couple of months back and was staying as a tenant at the victim's house.

After the incident, the accused fled to his native village in Shahjahanpur but didn't stay there for long and kept changing his locations, he said.

Two teams led by Mahavir Singh, SHO (Jahangirpuri) and under the close monitoring of Prashant Gautam, ACP (Jahangirpuri) were working on the case.

"Since the accused wasn't known to the victim, it was a completely blind case. While all the other suspects were detained by us, the accused was missing since the day of the incident and had switched off his mobile phone," the official said.

He was tracked by getting clues about his whereabouts through sources and people known to the accused, he added.

