Arvind Kejriwal, wife’s assets up, Manish Sisodia’s dips

Kejriwal’s affidavit also showed that he has 13 criminal cases, including seven defamation cases, pending against him.

New Delhi: The total movable assets of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have gone up by about Rs 8 lakh since 2015 and that of his wife by Rs 41 lakh. In an affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Mr Kejriwal, who is contesting the Assembly elections from the New Delhi seat for the third consecutive time, declared that he has not bought any new immovable asset in the last five years.

Mr Kejriwal’s affidavit also showed that he has 13 criminal cases, including seven defamation cases, pending against him. Interestingly, a comparison of the 2015 and 2020 affidavits showed that the chief minister is no longer a voter of the New Delhi constituency as he is now enrolled in the Chandni Chowk seat.

While the value of Mr Kejriwal’s movable assets has increased, that of his deputy Manish Sisodia has gone down from Rs 4,92,624 in 2013-14 to Rs 4,74,888 in 2018-19. Mr Sisodia’s affidavit says he does not even have a car in his name. There has, however, been a steep increase in the value of his immovable assets — a property he had bought in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001 is now valued at Rs 21 lakh. It was valued at Rs 12 lakh in 2015.

The worth of Mr Kejriwal’s self-acquired immovable property was Rs 92 lakh in 2015, but, with an increase in the market value of the property, it has now jumped to Rs 1.77 crore. He had bought a property in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 1998 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh, and its “current approximate market value” was Rs 55 lakh in 2015, which doubled to Rs 1.4 crore in 2020.

Mr Kejriwal said his wife Sunita has bought a residential property in Gurgaon at a cost of Rs 61 lakh. Her movable assets increased from Rs 15,28,361 in 2015 to Rs 57,07,791 in 2020.