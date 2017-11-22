The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi government report on private school fee hike soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 6:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 6:37 am IST

The petition has sought an audit of the school’s accounts from 2011-12 till date and demanded the takeover of its management by the DoE.

The counsel for the parents’ association claimed that the school was raising the fees every year without the approval or sanction of the DoE or any authority.
 The counsel for the parents’ association claimed that the school was raising the fees every year without the approval or sanction of the DoE or any authority.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court was on Tuesday informed by the Delhi government that an enquiry was being conducted on the issue of fee hikes by a private city school, raised by about 600 parents of its students.

The government said that after the enquiry was completed, a comprehensive report would be provided by its Directorate of Education (DoE) to the parents within six weeks.

A bench comprising justice Siddharth Mridul and justice Deepa Sharma disposed of the petition filed by the parents and granted them liberty to approach the court if they were aggrieved by the views of the DoE.

The court was hearing the petition in which the parents have alleged that a school in Greater Kailash-2 in South Delhi was charging tuition, development and incremental fees in excess of what was permitted in the  law and sought a takeover of its management by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The counsel for the parents’ association claimed that the school was raising the fees every year without the approval or sanction of the DoE or any authority.

He said a communication was also made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh submitted that a full-fledged inqury has been ordered to be conducted by the regional director regarding the grievances raised by the parents and a report would be given to them.

The petition, filed through advocate R.B. Arora, alleged that the school was charging for books and uniforms and taking Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700 every year for stationery but there was no improvement in the standard of education and infrastructure.

The petition has sought an audit of the school’s accounts from 2011-12 till date and demanded the takeover of its management by the DoE.

The directorate had also sought a refund of the excess fee along with interest.

Tags: delhi government, directorate of education, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

2

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

3

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

4

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

5

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham