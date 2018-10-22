The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Another sanitation workers dies while cleaning sewer in Delhi

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 10:35 am IST

In September, five men died after inhaling toxic fumes while working in a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar. (Representational Image)
 The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 32-year-old labourer died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dooman Ray, a native of Katihar in Bihar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) A K Lal said.

Ray was rushed to the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where he was declared brought dead.

Police got to know about the incident around 7.30 am. They were told that Ray was brought dead from the Delhi Jal Board Pump House in Jahangirpuri, Lal said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ray was working in a sewer there with three other workers.

"The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has given the contract to KK Spun India Ltd for repair and rehabilitation of sewerage in Jahangirpuri. Today at about 5.30 am, Ray went down in sewer hole to open the valve and died," said Lal.

In a statement, officials at the Delhi Jal Board said they are looking into the matter. "The DJB is extremely sorry to hear about the loss. The matter is being looked into and action will be taken accordingly," the statement said.

In September, five men died after inhaling toxic fumes while working in a sewage treatment plant in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Tags: delhi jal board, sewer tank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham