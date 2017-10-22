The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:11 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Air quality improves but still in very poor category

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 22, 2017, 4:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2017, 6:41 am IST

8 CPCB monitoring stations record ‘severe’ quality of air.

On Friday, the air quality in the national capital had turned “severe”, with Delhiites waking up to smog filled sky.
 On Friday, the air quality in the national capital had turned “severe”, with Delhiites waking up to smog filled sky.

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday but was still in the “very poor” category, two days after Diwali.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 389 as per the CPCB and the levels of ultra fine particles particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 were alarmingly high at 206 and 357 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) respectively.

The figures of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were five and three times higher than the prescribed standard of 60 and 100 ug/m3 respectively. The value of AQI improved a bit on Saturday as compared to Friday when the air quality had deteriorated to “severe” level at 403.

According to the CPCB, (Central Pollution Control Board), the volume of pollutants came down on Saturday due to favou-rable meteorological conditions as the wind speed improved and is expected to pick up further and reach up to 9 km/hour, which is adequate for the dispersion of suspended particulates. 

However, among the monitoring stations mai-ntained by the CPCB, eight out of 17 still rec-orded “severe” air quality and the rest were in the “very poor” category, 

A “very poor” AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to “severe” air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

According to forecast by Safar (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) under the Union ministry of earth sciences, the level of PM 2.5 will remain high and will continue to fall under the “very poor” category even on Sunday and Monday.

PM 2.5 particles are the finest pollutants capable of making inroads into human lung and blood tissues and increase the risk of heart and lung diseases.

As per guidelines by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI level from 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401 and above is severe.

On Friday, the air quality in the national capital had turned “severe”, with Delhiites waking up to smog filled sky. Along with bursting of firecrackers, low temperatures, coupled with calm wind movement and low mixing height post Diwali, also worsened the pollution build up, resulting in pollutants getting trapped in the air for a longer time.

A graded action response plan enforced by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), a Supreme Court-monitored committee, and the CPCB, had already come into force from Tuesday, under which actions like shutting down of Badarpur power plant, and ban on diesel generator sets in Delhi are already in place to prevent the air quality to deteriorate further.

Tags: air quality, diwali festival, central pollution control board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hails spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

2

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

4

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

5

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham