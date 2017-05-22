The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Russia trip funded by tainted businessman, says Kapil Mishra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 22, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2017, 2:35 am IST

Kapil invited former India Against Corruption volunteers to help him make Delhi “corruption-free” and “Kejriwal-free.”

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra addresses the media in New Delhi. ( Photo: PTI)
 Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra addresses the media in New Delhi. ( Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh’s Russia trip was funded by a person with alleged direct links with a company which is facing probe in a Rs 400 crore scam.

Continuing his offensive remarks against the Arvind Kejriwal government, which shunted him for “non-performance,” Mr Mishra posed nine questions to his political mentor, including whether he was aware of the source of Russia tour’s funding and why no action was taken against the company after AAP returned to power.

Delhi government spokesperson Nagender Sharma rubbished the allegations and said that Mr Mishra had been given a “horribly wrong script.”

Mr Ashutosh and Mr Singh’s trip “was sponsored by a man who is being probed for the Rs 400-crore high-security number plate scam,” Mr Mishra said. He also took out time to apologise to former AAP leaders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendar Yadav for not heeding to their views.

The duo was expelled from AAP in April 2015 for “anti-party activities” after they questioned Mr Kejriwal’s leadership. Holding himself responsible for their ousting, Mr Mishra said he was acting on the directions of Mr Kejriwal. The two ex-AAP leaders floated a new political party, Swaraj India, last year.

Mr Mishra, who has been suspended from AAP’s primary membership, said he will stay in the party to cleanse it. He invited former India Against Corruption (IAC) volunteers to help him make Delhi “corruption-free” and “Kejriwal-free.”

The former water minister also alleged that there was a scam of high-security number plates that surfaced during Mr Kejriwal government’s first stint and is currently being probed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

Tags: kapil mishra, sanjay singh, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Himachal women start campaign to destroy cannabis plantation

2

LA man sets eats record number of ghost chillies in 2 mins

3

28% GST rate is a huge setback for film industry: Guild President Siddharth Roy Kapur

4

Shocking video of fingernails pulled out from boy's gums

5

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor's retro saree look will leave you stunned!

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham