The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:01 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Merchant navy officer arrested for stalking 5 Delhi college girls

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 22, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2018, 10:48 am IST

The man identified as Suraj Dey works as a senior officer with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company.

On Saturday, the accused Suraj Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody. (Representational image)
  On Saturday, the accused Suraj Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A 29-year-old merchant navy officer was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and sending lewd messaged to five girls of a college in south Delhi. According to police sources, the man identified as Suraj Dey works as a senior officer with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company.

The accused met one of the girls in a park and told her that he was looking for a PG accommodation for his friend. Following this, they exchanged phone numbers, reports suggested.

The girl told the police that couple of days later, the accused, a resident of Amar Colony, started misbehaving with her. She also said when she blocked his number, he sent her obscene messages from another phone number.

The police said that the accused later started stalking her.

The student filed a police complaint on April 17.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, the police arrested Dey and started investigations.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had been sending lewd messages to four more girls of the same college. He used multiple phone numbers to harass the girls, say police sources.

On Saturday, Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody.

Tags: crime, merchant navy officer, sexual harassment, college girls harassed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

2

Find out what is the secret to happiness

3

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

4

Study finds high-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

5

Study says women who watch porn are happier

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham