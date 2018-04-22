The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Delhi teen punched two-month-old son to death suspecting he wasn’t his father

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 22, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2018, 9:18 am IST

The 17-year-old boy told police that he suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and that the child was someone else's.

New Delhi: A two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his 17-year-old father on the suspicion that he was born out of his wife’s illicit affair. The father repeatedly punched the infant until he died, police said.

The incident took place on Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area when the mother of the infant, who is also a minor, had gone to look for a job leaving the child behind with her husband.

The incident was reported on Saturday evening when the mother returned home and found the baby lying motionless. Her husband was nowhere to be seen. She took the baby to to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. She informed the police following which her husband was apprehended.

The teen told police that he suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and that the child was someone else's. The two got married 10 months ago, the police said.

The juvenile had earlier been apprehended in several cases of mobile snatching and was currently unemployed.

In a similar incident, a mentally disturbed woman had allegedly decapitated her eight-month-old son's and mutilated his body in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar on the intervening night of April 19 and 20.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: delhi crime, infant killed, two-month-old baby
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

